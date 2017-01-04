Dillard’s at Towne West to undergo changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has learned the Dillard’s store at Towne West Square will be transformed to a clearance store immediately.

According to a company spokesperson, Dillard’s will take in clearance items from other Dillard’s stores and sell them there at deeply discounted prices.

Dillard’s has about 120 employees at the west store and about 180 at the east store. The store at Towne East will remain as is. If fewer employees are needed at west store, the company says they’ll be given an opportunity to work at the east store.

Dillard’s operates nearly 300 locations spanning 29 states. The west Dillard’s will one of 25 such clearance stores.