Apple doesn't drop in Manhattan's New Year's celebration

Glitches marred the drop of the Little Apple in Manhattan on New Year's Eve. (KSN Photo)
Glitches marred the drop of the Little Apple in Manhattan on New Year's Eve. (KSN Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Just like in New York City, technical glitches marred the New Year’s Eve celebration in the “Little Apple” of Manhattan.

A large crowd gathered in the Aggieville entertainment district to watch an apple drop at the stroke of midnight. But the crowd was disappointed when the apple remained on top of a pole.

Linda Mays, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, says the winch that drops the apple malfunctioned a few hours before the event and efforts to fix it were unsuccessful.

The Manhattan Mercury reports fireworks went off when the countdown to midnight reached zero and Mays says the event was still a success.

In New York, Mariah Carey ran into technical problems during her performance at the ball drop celebration in Times Square.

