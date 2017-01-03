Tanganyika Wildlife Park shows off baby cheetahs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five cute and cuddly baby cheetahs are still getting used to their new home at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The cats were the first bred in captivity in the State of Kansas.

Some might call the cats purr-fect. If nothing else, the four are certainly special.

“This is a huge deal, we just built the new breeding facility so it’s been a process learning how to best get them together and breed them,” said Karen Randolph of Tanganyika Wildlife Park. “To see it come full circle and have babies is just amazing.”

Tanganyika imported 5 cheetahs back in 2010 but had no luck breeding them. Last year, they got another four cheetahs and eventually a breeding facility for $150,000 so they can keep the males and female separate like they are in the wild. Part of the new place also includes a romantic spot for the cheetahs when they’re ready to mate.

“They have a little aisle in the hallway called ‘Lover’s Lane,'” said Matt Fouts of Tanganyika. “The males will walk in that aisle and when they show interest in a female, we put them together and hopefully they breed.”

As you can tell, the park’s breeding plan worked. Now, the baby cheetahs will get to grow up at Tanganyika, something that’s not that easy for the endangered species.

“Cheetahs only have a 2 percent survival rate in the wild when they’re born it’s incredibly low,” said Fouts. “In a captive environment they can actually thrive and help their population.”

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see the cheetahs in person until the park re-opens this Spring.