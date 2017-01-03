Sheriff: Shooting in Reno County appears to be accidental

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 15-year-old man was shot in the chest Monday evening on the west side of Hutchinson.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, EMS was dispatched to 2203 Nickerson Blvd just after 8 p.m.

A young man had been shot in the chest. The Reno County Sheriff said it appears that two teens had been out shooting shotguns earlier in the day. Officials said there was an accidental discharge.

The young man was transported to Wichita by ambulance in serious but stable condition.