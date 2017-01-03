Police pursue suspect after stealing unattended truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police on Tuesday morning pursued a truck after it was reported stolen. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South George Washington Blvd.

The victim told police that his green 1999 Dodge Ram truck with a 60 day tag was stolen. The truck was unattended while it was being warmed up.

Police found the truck at the intersection of George Washington Boulevard and Oliver. A pursuit occurred and ended in the 2800 block of South Hillside. The suspect drove through a business and into Gypsum Creek. He fled on foot.

Officers apprehended the 36-year-old suspect. He was arrested for auto theft, traffic charges, destruction of property, aggravated weapons, and a warrant.

Police stressed the importance of not leaving cars unattended while warming up.

