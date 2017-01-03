One person injured in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was taken to a hospital following a house fire in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred int he 2000 block of Mona St. in south Wichita. That’s south of 47th Street South and east of Hydraulic.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. One resident of the home was taken to St. Joseph hospital with serious buns. Five adults and two children were able to escape the home uninjured. The American Red Cross is assisting the fire victims.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.