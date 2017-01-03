Study: Kansas ranks No. 6 on list of most moved from state in 2016

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas ranks No. 6 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2016, according to the 2016 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2016, more residents were moving out of Kansas than into Kansas with nearly 60 percent of moves being outbound.

The top-10 outbound states of 2016 were:

1. New Jersey

2. Illinois

3. New York

4. Connecticut

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. West Virginia

8. Ohio

9. Utah

10. Pennsylvania

The top inbound states of 2016 were:

1. South Dakota

2. Vermont

3. Oregon

4. Idaho

5. South Carolina

6. Washington

7. District of Columbia

8. North Carolina

9. Nevada

10. Arizona

To view the entire study, visit the United Van Lines website.