Kansas Highway Patrol works 3 fatal crashes over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its New Year’s weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017.

During that timeframe, the patrol worked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas, and Harper counties.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2016.

2017 2016 Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes 3 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 2 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 DUI Arrests 12 26 Speed Citations 794 785 Speed Warnings 535 609 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 77 90 Safety Belt – Adult Warning 5 6 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 2 5 Safety Belt – Teen Warning 0 0 Child Restraint Citations 15 15 Child Restraint Warnings 2 3 Motorist Assists 721 703