Kansas Highway Patrol works 3 fatal crashes over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its New Year’s weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017.

During that timeframe, the patrol worked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas, and Harper counties.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2016.

 

2017 2016
Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes 3 2
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 2
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0
DUI Arrests 12 26
Speed Citations 794 785
Speed Warnings 535 609
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 77 90
Safety Belt – Adult Warning 5 6
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 2 5
Safety Belt – Teen Warning 0 0
Child Restraint Citations 15 15
Child Restraint Warnings 2 3
Motorist Assists 721 703

