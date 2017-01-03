Kansas Highway Patrol works 3 fatal crashes over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its New Year’s weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017.
During that timeframe, the patrol worked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas, and Harper counties.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2016.
|2017
|2016
|Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes
|3
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|3
|2
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|DUI Arrests
|12
|26
|Speed Citations
|794
|785
|Speed Warnings
|535
|609
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|77
|90
|Safety Belt – Adult Warning
|5
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|2
|5
|Safety Belt – Teen Warning
|0
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|15
|15
|Child Restraint Warnings
|2
|3
|Motorist Assists
|721
|703