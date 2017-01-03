GOP unveils initial ‘Obamacare’ repeal measure

A video monitor sits in front of the statues of, from left, former Vice President Hannibal Hannibal of Maine, former Representative and Senator Daniel Webster and former Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 as the 115th Congress begins. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have already introduced legislation that’s a precursor to repealing much of the Affordable Care Act.

Successful passage of the measure would allow a detailed follow-up repeal bill to pass through Congress without fear of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. Tuesday’s measure doesn’t contain any policy language.

Repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health care law is the top priority of President-elect Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill.

The measure directs top congressional committees to cast votes to assemble the repeal legislation by Jan. 27. That means there’s no time for trying to add legislation to replace so-called Obamacare.

The measure is officially called a budget resolution. Senate debate begins this week and the House is likely to follow next week.

