Family expecting video game for Christmas finds porn under the tree

WEST CHESTER, OH (WLWT) – A West Chester, Ohio family is wondering how a pornographic film ended up inside the case of a children’s video game.

“On Christmas Day I was angry,” Krista Greider said. “I was very upset about it and now I’m just confused on how it happened.”

Greider says she bought the game at Target the week before Christmas and even had to have a store associate unlock a case to purchase it.

“Obviously this isn’t Target’s fault,” Greider said. “They didn’t manufacture it but I feel they as a distributor they should take some responsibility to get to the bottom of it so this doesn’t continue to happen.”

Greider’s daughter, Mackenzie Blankenship, 7, got the Nintendo Wii U console on Christmas Eve from her family. On Christmas morning she got the Nintendo Wii U game Splatoon as a gift from Santa.

Hours later, in the afternoon, Greider removed the plastic wrap so her daughter could open the case. The disc Mackenzie saw inside was not the game, but the DVD “Sensual Seductions 2.”

“I looked over her shoulder and I grabbed it,” Greider said. “[I] saw the picture on it and she was just ‘Why? What is that? Why are they naked?’”

“I was really upset,” Mackenzie said. “I said, ‘Why did Santa get me this?’ [My mom] had to tell me it wasn’t him.”

“She cried a little bit,” Greider said. “I had to explain to her a little bit that Santa’s elves don’t make the video games. They actually get them from the real stores and it had to have been a mix-up that Santa didn’t know about it.”

Greider reached out to Target on social media and got a call the day after Christmas with an apology and a gift card offer for the value of the game.

“I’m not OK with getting a gift card,” Greider said. “I want to know how it happened and make sure that it goes up the flagpole and that Nintendo is made aware of it. [Target] said they’d pass it along and somebody would get back to me and I haven’t heard anything since.”

WLWT reached out to Target and Nintendo for comment but the corporate offices were closed for the holiday.

A Target manager did tell WLWT all games and DVDs come into the store packaged and the store cannot sell anything unsealed to a customer.

“You just wonder, how often does this happen and is anything being done to correct it?,” Greider said.