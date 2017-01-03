City of Wichita sitting on 6 million, asking for public input

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The city of Wichita is sitting on some extra cash, 6-million dollars to be exact, as we begin the new year.

The money comes from the 20-million dollar Hyatt sale.

Mayor Jeff Longwell calls it a good financial opportunity for Wichita.

“Certainly 6 million would go a long, long way to improving some of the amenities that make a difference in people’s lives especially quality of life in neighborhoods,” says Mayor Jeff Longwell.

But, nothing has been decided just yet. We know for sure council members have tucked away the money and are hoping to hear from the public about how they would like it spent. Longwell says council members have talked about possibly using the money as a lump sum on one project, but they’re also entertaining other idea’s.

“There has been some talk that we divide the 6-million up between the districts,” says Longwell.

District three representative, James Clendenin, says if that were to happen he would like to see the money reinvested in neighborhoods. Clendenin says the one million dollars a valuable asset.

“You may see improvements to parks, improvements to infrastructure, you may see support of neighborhood museum,” says Clendenin.

He plans on having a discussion about the use of the money at upcoming district advisory board meetings and he’s encouraging Wichitan’s to show up and give their input.

“My hope is that in the next month two that we really do have all of those public meetings done and have a robust discussion on that,” says Clendenin.

Click here to find a list of the District Advisory Board Meetings.

Mayor Jeff Longwell says they plan on opening up time for the public to share how they feel the money should be used at future city council meetings.