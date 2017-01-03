2017 Holiday Millionaire Raffle winner announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 114028.

The winning ticket must match this number exactly. The $1 million ticket was sold in the South Central region of Kansas. It is the security policy of the Kansas Lottery not to disclose the exact store and city where a ticket was sold until the prize is claimed.

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, today’s raffle drawing produced one winner of $25,000, five winners of $5,000, five winners of $1,000, and 50 winners of $100.

Here is the list of winning numbers (except for $100 winners) drawn January 3:

1 – $1,000,000 Prize

114028

1 – $25,000 Prize

138737

5 – $5,000 Prizes

076401

084916

117468

145734

150033

5 – $1,000 Prizes

000310

013336

045532

085026

131861

Raffle tickets may also be checked at any Kansas Lottery retail location, including Check-A-Ticket machines, or by calling the Kansas Lottery at 785-296-5700.

All winning numbers will be listed soon on the Holiday Millionaire winning numbers page.

This year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle also included 11 Early Bird drawings. Two Early Bird prizes remain unclaimed – a $25,000 prize drawn on November 27 (raffle ticket 087768) and a $10,000 Early Bird prize drawn on November 10 (raffle ticket 080834).

The $1,000,000 grand prize, $25,000 secondary prize, $10,000 and $25,000 Early Bird prizes, $5,000 prizes and $1,000 prizes must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Topeka, either in person or by mail. Players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim winning tickets.