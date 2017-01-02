Woman killed in Sheridan County house fire

HOXIE, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire claimed the life of a woman in rural Sheridan County in northwest Kansas on Friday, December 30th. The woman’s body was found in a home about 12 miles south and 1 1/2 miles east of Hoxie.

Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver said in a news release said the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters from the Sheridan County Fire Department stations in Hoxie and Menlo along with firefighters from Quinter and Grainfield responded to the scene and found a two-story home fully involved in flames.

Carver said searchers who walked the scene of the fire and nearby buildings using a drone and thermal imaging cameras did not immediately find the woman. The body of the victim, Linda Cook, was later found in the home.

Carver did not report the cause of the fire or how much damage it caused.