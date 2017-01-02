Wichita State Beats Bradley 100-66

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State reached the century mark against a Missouri Valley Conference opponent for the first time in nearly three decades in Sunday’s 100-66 win over Bradley at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU (12-3, 2-0 MVC) shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 13-of-29 from three (.448), and knocked down 19-of-22 free throw attempts (.864) to reach triple-digits in league play for the first time since a 102-70 victory over Indiana State on Feb. 6, 1988.

The Shockers also claimed their 14th consecutive series victory against the Bradley (6-9, 1-1 MVC) – tied for the program’s third longest winning streak against a single opponent. From 1914-40, the Shockers claimed 14-in-a-row against Sterling College.

Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. led five Shockers in double-figures with 15 points apiece. Shamet knocked down 6-of-12 attempts and handed out six assists.

Austin Reaves scored 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Markis McDuffie and Rauno Nurger added 13 and 10 points, respectively.