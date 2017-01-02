Wichita State Beats Bradley 100-66

Wichita State Athletics Published:
(KSN graphic)
(KSN graphic)

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State reached the century mark against a Missouri Valley Conference opponent for the first time in nearly three decades in Sunday’s 100-66 win over Bradley at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU (12-3, 2-0 MVC) shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 13-of-29 from three (.448), and knocked down 19-of-22 free throw attempts (.864) to reach triple-digits in league play for the first time since a 102-70 victory over Indiana State on Feb. 6, 1988.

The Shockers also claimed their 14th consecutive series victory against the Bradley (6-9, 1-1 MVC) – tied for the program’s third longest winning streak against a single opponent. From 1914-40, the Shockers claimed 14-in-a-row against Sterling College.

Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. led five Shockers in double-figures with 15 points apiece. Shamet knocked down 6-of-12 attempts and handed out six assists.

Austin Reaves scored 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Markis McDuffie and Rauno Nurger added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s