Two injured in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a fire that gutted a house in south Wichita early Monday morning,

The fire took place in the 1400 block of South Main St. around 5 a.m. The two residents who were inside the home when the fire started were able to escape with minor injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze started when several space heaters were plugged into electric extension cords.

A neighbor who lives across the streets said she saw flames coming from the house.

“The whole house was just in flames, on fire from the front of the house to the back of the house,” said Terri Shull. “It was pretty bad.”

The residents escaped out a window and received injuries from the broken glass.

No damage estimate has been given as a result of the fire.