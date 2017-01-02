The Latest: Trump jabs critics, says he knew he’d win

Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is showing little sign of forgiving his critics as he prepares to move into the Oval Office.

The incoming president tweeted Monday that, “Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong…”

He continued: “I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270” electoral votes.

Trump’s continued focus on his unexpected Nov. 8 victory comes as he works behind closed doors to shape his new administration. He’s set to be sworn into office in just 18 days.

Trump also complained Monday about a cover photo used in a new book released by CNN. He tweeted, “Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!”

