Separate crashes in Thomas County injure two people

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in separate crashes on the same stretch of I-70 in Thomas County Monday morning.

The first crash took place in the eastbound passing lane about 6.4 miles west of US Highway 83 when a 2006 Toyota passenger car lost control on ice, drifted backwards and overturned several times. A 28-year-old woman from Port Saint Lucie, Florida driving the car was taken to the Citizens Medical Center in Colby with possible injuries.

Troopers said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The second crash took place about 10 minutes later in the eastbound lanes of I-70 about 6.1 miles west of US 83.

KHP troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet truck lost control on the roadway, entered the west ditch and overturned. The 43-year-old man from Palmer, Tex. driving the truck also was taken to Citizens Medical Center with possible injuries.

Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

