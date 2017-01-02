Rose Parade features colorful floats, heavy police security

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
The Miracle- Gro float "Everything's Coming Up Roses," winner of the Queen's Trophy for most effective use and display of roses rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
The Miracle- Gro float "Everything's Coming Up Roses," winner of the Queen's Trophy for most effective use and display of roses rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The colorful and lively Rose Parade marched safely Monday under cloudy skies and the watchful presence of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.

No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up for the 128th annual parade as a response to several terror attacks in Europe in the past year.

There were no known threats toward Pasadena, officials said, but in addition to uniformed and plainclothes officers, additional security measures were taken. Sturdy barricades were erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Berlin and Nice, France, last year when trucks barreled into crowds of people.

A large law enforcement presence was also seen at the nearby Rose Bowl, where the University of Southern California was to play Penn State.

As fans tailgated hours before the game, several truckloads of FBI SWAT officers arrived at the stadium. They were joined by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, the California Highway Patrol, Pasadena police, bomb-sniffing dogs and Homeland Security officers.

The 5½-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.

Highlights included a Hawaii-themed float with a volcano and several waterfalls, another with surfing dogs and one honoring the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation sponsored the float titled “To Honor and Remember Orlando” that included three survivors of the attack.

Three Olympic gold medalists — runner Allyson Felix, diver Greg Louganis and swimmer Janet Evans — were grand marshals of the parade.

Temperatures were cooler than normal, in the 50s during the parade. Spectators who arrived early and some at the end of the show experienced light rain.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s