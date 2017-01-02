Kansas residents turn to Airbnb for extra income

AP_logo By Published:
(Courtesy Airbnb)
(Courtesy Airbnb)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas residents are increasingly finding a new source of income in Airbnb, which allows travelers to rent space in private homes.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Airbnb says Kansas residents hosted 20,000 guests in 2016. That’s a 175 percent increase from 2015. And the number of Kansas residents hosting visitors doubled to 600 in 2016, with half renting out an extra room in their homes and others renting entire homes or providing a shared room.

The company brought in $2.1 million in Kansas last year.

Airbnb says Lawrence residents made $440,000 being hosts through Airbnb last year, the highest amount in the state. Overland Park had the second highest Airbnb income at $307,000.

Worldwide, Airbnb has more than 2 million listings in about 34,000 cities and 191 countries.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s