Kansas residents turn to Airbnb for extra income

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas residents are increasingly finding a new source of income in Airbnb, which allows travelers to rent space in private homes.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Airbnb says Kansas residents hosted 20,000 guests in 2016. That’s a 175 percent increase from 2015. And the number of Kansas residents hosting visitors doubled to 600 in 2016, with half renting out an extra room in their homes and others renting entire homes or providing a shared room.

The company brought in $2.1 million in Kansas last year.

Airbnb says Lawrence residents made $440,000 being hosts through Airbnb last year, the highest amount in the state. Overland Park had the second highest Airbnb income at $307,000.

Worldwide, Airbnb has more than 2 million listings in about 34,000 cities and 191 countries.