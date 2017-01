Both teams are coming off hard-fought wins in their Big 12 openers. Both teams enter the matchup with 12-1 records. It’s safe to say that there is plenty at stake in Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State basketball.

The Wildcats know that going into Allen Fieldhouse is going to be anything but easy. But they’re excited for the challenge. Meanwhile, Kansas knows they’re in for a battle tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Tune into KSN for full coverage leading into the big game!