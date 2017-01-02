911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone: ‘It was a miracle’

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 911 dispatcher helped a caller deliver a baby on Monday.

The call came in at 11:24 a.m and by 11:37 a.m., the caller and his wife welcomed their new son into the world.

Calls into McPherson County Communications are common.

“We get a lot of animals, dogs running at large. We have a lot of cows that get out,” said Dispatcher Chanda Jumet.

While Jumet admits cattle calls are no big deal, the call she fielded on Monday morning was a very big deal.

As Jumet answered the phone, she asked what the caller what location was of the emergency. The caller then said, “my wife is pregnant and in labor,”

“My first thought was OK, stay calm, don’t let him know you are a tiny-little bit nervous,” Jumet said.

Jumet hid her nerves well. She immediately started asking the father-to-be questions pertaining to his wife’s situation.

“How many weeks pregnant is she?” Jumet asked.

The caller responded, saying his wife was 39-weeks pregnant.

Jumet then asked if his wife was having contractions.

“Oh, yes,” the caller responded.

Jumet then told the man step-by-step how to deliver the baby.

“Allow her to assume the most comfortable position and have her take deep breaths between the contractions,” Jumet told the man.

The man followed Jumet’s directions and relayed the information to his wife.

“Make sure all of the clothing below her waist is removed,” Jumet continued. “I want you to grab some dry towels or a blanket to wrap the baby in and get a string or a shoelace to wrap around the umbilical cord after delivery.”

Several minutes later the man told Jumet he was starting to see something.

“As the baby delivers, support the head and shoulders and support its hips and legs firmly,” Jumet told the man.

Soon after that the man told Jumet the baby was starting to come out.

“Yep, we got a head,” the caller said.

EMS arrived on scene and took over the delivery. It wasn’t long after EMS arrived, the caller and his wife welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

Jumet heard the baby’s first cry over the phone.

“It makes you remember why you do the job you do. You hear all of the bad stuff that happens and then you hear the one good and it makes everything worth it,” she said.

Jumet said the baby boy is healthy and doing well. As of Monday night, no name had been chosen.

As for Jumet, she will be awarded a stork pin for successfully helping with the boy’s birth.