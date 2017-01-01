Wichita schools looking for a good leader

WICHITA, Kan. – – The USD 259 school board is gearing up to begin its search for new school superintendent.

It has been almost two weeks since USD 259 superintendent John Allison announced he was leaving his position in the states biggest school district.

Allison will take over as superintendent in Olathe, July 1st.

USD 259 board member Betty Arnold says the board will meet this Thursday, January 5th to begin figuring out what direction they want to go in their search.

Arnold says Thursdays meeting between board members will be the first step in their search to replace Allison.

Allison has held the position of Superintendent for USD 259 since 2009.

“It’s more mapping out what the strategy is going to be, so Sheril Logan, who is our board president, has asked all of us to bring our thoughts to discuss and bring to the table,” said Arnold

Arnold was on the board in 2008, the last time they had to search for a new leader.

She says in the past they elected an interim, which she says gave them flexibility in their search process.

Arnold adds with Allison not leaving until July, that will also give them a little leeway in their search.

KSN asked if the budget concerns the state continues to deal with, could play into the search process.

“Given the fact there is the possibility we will face mid-year cuts, that plays into it, given the problems we’ve had here in Wichita, I don’t know how lucrative Wichita will appear to potential candidates,” said Arnold.

So will the board look for someone more budget oriented?

“That is a decision the board will make, we will all weigh in, present our ideas,” said Arnold.

Arnold says constituents in her district have reached out to her, concerned about the budget as well and the cost for searching for a candidate outside of Wichita.