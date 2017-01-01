Salina woman leaves over $300,000 to local festival

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A Salina woman has left more than $300,000 to support a festival that runs in the central Kansas town where she’s lived for about three decades.

Jeri Sparks, who died in March, left a $321,975 bequest from her trust fund to the Smoky Hill River Festival.

The Salina Journal reports the bequest was announced Thursday at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Sparks, who moved to Salina in 1986, graduated from Brown Mackie College in 1988 and worked for Brown Welding Supply as a staff accountant and payroll clerk. She continued in various administrative capacities after Airgas USA bought Brown.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

