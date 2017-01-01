Man dies in Harper County crash

By Published:
Deadly-Crash-generic-file-MGFX

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after his vehicle collided with another while on a Kansas highway.

According to the crash log, the accident happened just after 10 a.m. on K-2, 12 miles west of the town Anthony.

29-year-old Dean Mark Melton was headed westbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle went left of center.

Melton collided with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two occupants of the second car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The report shows Melton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s