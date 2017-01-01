Man dies in Harper County crash

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after his vehicle collided with another while on a Kansas highway.

According to the crash log, the accident happened just after 10 a.m. on K-2, 12 miles west of the town Anthony.

29-year-old Dean Mark Melton was headed westbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle went left of center.

Melton collided with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two occupants of the second car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The report shows Melton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.