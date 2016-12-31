Three Wichita businesses robbed overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating after three robberies occurred at separate Wichita businesses overnight.

Sgt. Joe Kennedy with the Wichita Police Department says the first happened at a Nu Way restaurant in the 1400 block of West Douglas, just after 8 p.m Friday.

Victims say two suspects, one armed, entered the business and demanded money.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.

No one was injured.

The second took place around 9:30 p.m.Friday, at a Dairy Queen located in the 5300 block of East Central.

Officers tell us when they arrived they contacted four victims.

They say three suspects came in, armed with handguns, and demanded cash.

The suspects received an unknown amount of cash and fled southbound from the business.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

The third happened at 4 a.m. Saturday, at a Circle K in the 1300 block of North Oliver.

A 28-year-old employee says an armed man came into the business and demanded money.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, heading southbound on foot.

No one was harmed in this robbery.