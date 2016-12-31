One critically injured after overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after being shot during an overnight drive-by.

Sgt. Jason Cooley tells us it happened in the 2200 block of North Belmont, just before 2 a.m. That’s located across the street from the Wichita State University campus.

Cooley says two males were walking down 21st Street when a vehicle stopped.

Suspects got out and fired at the males, striking one in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are talking to witnesses to get more details in the shooting.

