Kansas appeals court: investigator entitled to benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas appeals panel says a former detective with post-traumatic stress disorder is entitled to disability benefits.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the case involved Paul Hudson, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after four years investigating hundreds of cases involving sex crimes against children.

He was diagnosed with PTSD after retiring.

In 2012, Hudson applied for disability through the Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System, a division of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. But KPERS denied the claim.

An administrative law judge later upheld KPERS’ decision, but Hudson then appealed to Shawnee County District Court, which reversed KPERS’ decision.

KPERS then sought the review by the appeals court, which ruled unanimously in Hudson’s favor on Friday.