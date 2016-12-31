Kansas appeals court: investigator entitled to benefits

AP_logo By Published:
(Media General photo)
(Media General photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas appeals panel says a former detective with post-traumatic stress disorder is entitled to disability benefits.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the case involved Paul Hudson, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after four years investigating hundreds of cases involving sex crimes against children.

He was diagnosed with PTSD after retiring.

In 2012, Hudson applied for disability through the Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System, a division of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. But KPERS denied the claim.

An administrative law judge later upheld KPERS’ decision, but Hudson then appealed to Shawnee County District Court, which reversed KPERS’ decision.

KPERS then sought the review by the appeals court, which ruled unanimously in Hudson’s favor on Friday.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s