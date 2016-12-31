Businesses hope New Year rings in success

WICHITA, Kan. – – The end of 2016 and the beginning of a new year is closely approaching.

Business owners are hopeful for some large crowds tonight, as people come out to ring in the new year.

Chad Porter is the co-owner of XY Bar, which is having their grand opening tonight.

“We’re looking forward to it, we’ve been open since 11am this morning, we’ve got preparations going up, decorations going up,” said Porter.

Porter says they’ll have all hands on deck, including six people running security.

The hope being, to make sure nothing gets out of hand.

“We want them to have a safe place where they can come and feel safe, enjoy there time here, I want to provide them a safe place where they can come and have that,” said Porter.

Just across the street, Wheat State Distilling is also preparing to be full to capacity.

General Manager Kristi Ivy says they opened just five days ago.

Ivy says she expects New Years Eve to be their biggest night yet.

That’s why Ivy says, they will also have added security, including two security guards.

“Extra carding, watching people, just making sure that everybody is kind of staying in check, we definitely don’t want to be over serving,” said Ivy.

Both Porter and Ivy say they’ll depend on the Wichita Police Department to keep everything outside of their businesses under control.

WPD Sergeant Vanessa Busco says they will have an added presence in Old Town.

“I think it is very important for everyone’s safety, we just really want everybody to have a good time and be safe down here,” said Sgt. Rusco.

So that everyone can enjoy all the festivities.

“Have a Happy New Year of course,” said Ivy.

“We’re going to bring in the New Year, 2017 is going to be awesome,” added Porter.

While business owners and police want everyone to have fun, they do urge people to have a designated driver arranged before heading out tonight.