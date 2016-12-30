Zsa Zsa Gabor’s life, glamour, honored at funeral mass

AP_logo By Published:
Zsa Zsa Gabor funeral (NBC Photo)
Zsa Zsa Gabor funeral (NBC Photo)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Zsa Zsa Gabor has been remembered for her love of glamour and red carpets at a funeral mass honoring the actress.

Around 100 mourners gathered Friday at a picturesque Beverly Hills church to pay respects to Gabor, who died Dec. 18 from a heart attack at age 99.

Gabor’s husband Frederic von Anhalt gave a lengthy eulogy recounting their relationship and Gabor’s desire for the spotlight. The mass ended with von Anhalt putting a gold box housing Gabor’s ashes into a Louis Vuitton dog bag he said his wife used during her lifetime.

Several elaborate floral arrangements were on the altar, which included a photo of Gabor wearing a red dress with the words, “Farewell My Love” printed on it.

The jet-setting Hungarian-American actress was best-known for flaunting her wealth and her multiple marriages.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s