Teen charged with murder in Rock Road shooting

Related Coverage Arrest made in fatal shooting Friday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teen made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court on Thursday for a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 23 near Rock and Douglas in east Wichita.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Bull was charged with first-degree murder and distribution of marijuana.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Charles Hawkins with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he later died.

Police said the shooting was the result of a drug deal.

Hawkins’ death is Wichita’s 33rd homicide of 2016.

Bull’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. His bond was set at $100,000.