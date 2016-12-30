Teen charged with murder in Rock Road shooting

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police investigate a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 23 near Douglas and Rock Road in Wichita. (KSN Photo)
Wichita police investigate a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 23 near Douglas and Rock Road in Wichita. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teen made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court on Thursday for a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 23 near Rock and Douglas in east Wichita.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Bull was charged with first-degree murder and distribution of marijuana.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Charles Hawkins with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he later died.

Police said the shooting was the result of a drug deal.

Hawkins’ death is Wichita’s 33rd homicide of 2016.

Bull’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. His bond was set at $100,000.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s