Police need help identifying Speedy Cash robbers

Speedy Cash (KSN Photo)
Speedy Cash (KSN Photo)

speedy cash robberyWICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need your help identifying the suspects and vehicle involved in a robbery at Speedy Cash. The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 3100 block of East Douglas.

Two unknown males made entry through the roof and confronted two female employees at gunpoint. They took cash and then fled the business. Video surveillance was obtained.

The vehicle is a white GMC Savannah cargo van. It may have a temporary tag. One of the windows on the passenger side was broken out and covered with plastic. There appears to be an area on the hood on of the vehicle where paint is missing.

There is additional damage and paint missing on the rear door of the van as well as damage to the driver’s side door.
If you see this vehicle please call 911, for any additional information on this case you can call WPD Robbery section at 316-268-4496 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

