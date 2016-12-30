Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth visit patients at kids hospital

Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2013, file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film "Paranoia" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Cyrus and Hemsworth visited patients at a San Diego children's hospital Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2013, file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film "Paranoia" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Cyrus and Hemsworth visited patients at a San Diego children's hospital Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miley Cyrus and her fiancee, Liam Hemsworth, have brought some holiday cheer to patients at a San Diego children’s hospital.

On Instagram on Thursday, Cyrus posted selfies with patients and other highlights of the couple’s trip to Rady Children’s Hospital. She thanked the hospital staff for their dedication and to bettering the lives and health of the patients Cyrus called “the beautiful youngins.”

Cyrus made the visit partly to promote her Happy Hippie Foundation; she dressed the part by wearing a green outfit with a hippie-like floral print.

The foundation website says it hopes to draw support to fight injustice faced by homeless and LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable groups.

