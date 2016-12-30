Kansas tops TCU 86-80

Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) scores to break a tie with 1.8 seconds left in an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in New York. Kansas won 77-75. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Frank Mason III scored 22 points and No. 3 Kansas won its 12th consecutive game and 26th straight conference opener, beating TCU 86-80 to start Big 12 play Friday night.

Senior Landen Lucas had 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0) hold off the Horned Frogs, who led by 10 points in the first half and stayed close after winning 11 of their first 12 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, a former TCU guard.

Kansas improved to 13-1 against TCU, almost four years after the Jayhawks’ only loss in the series on the same court. But it wasn’t easy improving to 21-0 in Big 12 openers.

Vladimir Brodziansky had a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds for TCU (11-2, 0-1), and Kenrich Williams had his fifth double-double this season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

