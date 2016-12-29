Wichita police officer under investigation for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has learned that one Wichita police officer is currently under investigation after being arrested in Goddard while driving under the influence in mid-October.

According to Wichita Police, Officer Brain Woodard is still on the force.

KSN obtained the incident report, showing that Woodard was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on October 19th.

Woodard was booked into Sedgwick County Jail.

WPD tells us that Officer Woodard has been with the department since 1996. He is currently waiting to be charged, but according to WPD, he is still a part of the force.

KSN reached out to the department looking for answers to find out how they are handling the situation. They wished to not talk on camera with us, but sent this statement saying in part:

“…He is currently assigned in an administrative capacity while the criminal and administrative investigations are completed. Any questions regarding his criminal case should be directed to the Goddard PD.”

Goddard police did not wish to speak on this issue.

KSN also spoke with the District Attorney, Marc Bennett to see what kind of repercussions an officer would have in light of a DUI arrest, and if it were an offense that could lead to termination.

Bennett explains that it all comes down to Chief Ramsay, and his decision to take disciplinary action or not.