Wandering cow found trapped in window well

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 700-pound bull found a temporary pen in northern Michigan: the window well of a home under construction.

Tucker got away from a farm in Grand Traverse County when strong winds opened a gate Monday night. The Traverse City Record-Eagle says he was found Tuesday in a large window well but couldn’t get out.

Owner Gary Jurkovich says the cow was guided through the window, into the unfinished home’s basement and up the stairs. Tucker wasn’t injured — and he even knew how to get home.

On its Facebook page, Grand Traverse 911 says maybe Tucker wanted to “moo-ve into a new home.”