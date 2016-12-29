Wandering cow found trapped in window well

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Grand Traverse 911 Facebook)
(Courtesy: Grand Traverse 911 Facebook)

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 700-pound bull found a temporary pen in northern Michigan: the window well of a home under construction.

Tucker got away from a farm in Grand Traverse County when strong winds opened a gate Monday night. The Traverse City Record-Eagle says he was found Tuesday in a large window well but couldn’t get out.

Owner Gary Jurkovich says the cow was guided through the window, into the unfinished home’s basement and up the stairs. Tucker wasn’t injured — and he even knew how to get home.

On its Facebook page, Grand Traverse 911 says maybe Tucker wanted to “moo-ve into a new home.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s