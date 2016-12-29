Police: Baby death appears to be accidental

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said the death of a 4-month-old boy appears to be accidental. It happened early Thursday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fairview.

“The baby we believe died of natural causes, nothing of foul play,” said Capt. Doug Nolte, Wichita Police Department. “We are investigating the death as we do with all infant deaths to find out what occurred. There was possibly co-sleeping going on.”

Police said the investigation will continue throughout the day.

How to Bed-Share as Safely as Possible

Despite the risks of bed-sharing, some parents decide this sleeping arrangement is best for their family. If you do choose to share your bed with your baby, follow these precautions:

Don’t share a bed with an infant under 4 months of age — a bassinet or crib next to the bed is a better choice.

Always place your baby on his or her back to sleep to reduce the risk of SIDS.

Dress your baby in minimal clothing to avoid overheating.

Don’t place a baby to sleep alone in an adult bed.

Don’t place a baby on a soft surface to sleep, such as a soft mattress, sofa, or waterbed.

Make sure your bed’s headboard and footboard don’t have openings or cutouts that could trap your baby’s head.

Make sure your mattress fits snugly in the bed frame so that your baby won’t become trapped between the frame and the mattress.

Don’t cover your child’s head while sleeping.

Don’t use pillows, comforters, quilts, and other soft or plush items on the bed. You can dress your baby in a sleeper instead of using blankets.

Don’t drink alcohol or use medicines or drugs that could keep you from waking or might cause you to roll over onto, and therefore suffocate, your baby.

Don’t place your bed near draperies or blinds where your child could be get caught in and strangled by cords.

Don’t fall asleep with a baby on your chest.

Don’t sleep on couches, recliners, or rockers with a baby.