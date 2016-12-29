Pink announces birth of son Jameson with Instagram photos

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Pink attends the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Snowflake Ball benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with husband Carey Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, named Jameson Moon Hart. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Pink attends the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Snowflake Ball benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with husband Carey Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, named Jameson Moon Hart. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays.

The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with her husband, Carey Hart, was born Dec. 26.

Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Another photo shows Hart with the infant in his arms. Pink captioned that one: “I love my baby daddy.”

A spokeswoman for the pop star confirmed the news Thursday.

Pink and Hart, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

I love my baby daddy 💙

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s