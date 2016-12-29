National Weather Service says 6 tornadoes touched down on Christmas

By Published:
Tornadoes

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service said Christmas will be memorable as several tornadoes developed in a squall line that moved rapidly across the state

Prior to 2016, there have been only eight December tornadoes in Kansas according to records that began in the 1950s. A preliminary six weak tornadoes occurred on Christmas this year.

December tornadoes are rare due to the fact that they typically need warm, humid air to develop.

Following are storm survey reports of the event:

TORNADO 1

Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 70 mph
Start time: 9:44 AM CST
Start location: 6 miles ESE of Ensign, KS, Ford County
End time: 9:51 AM CST
End location: 5 SW of Dodge City, KS, Ford County

TORNADO 2

Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 80 mph
Start time: 10:28 AM CST
Start location: 6 ESE Bucklin, KS. Kiowa County
End time: 10:35 AM CST
End location: 6 E Bucklin, KS, Kiowa County

TORNADO 3

Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 75 mph
Start time: 10:51 AM CST
Start location: 7 SSW Greensburg, KS, Kiowa County
End time: 10:59 AM CST
End location: 1 SE Greensburg, KS, Kiowa County

TORNADO 4

Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 80 mph
Start time: 0855 AM CST
Start location: 3 Miles South of Kismet, KS, Seward County
End time: 0856 AM CST
End location: 2.5 Miles South of Kismet

TORNADO 5 (NWS Hastings CWA)

Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 85 mph
Start time: 11:45 AM CST
Start location: 4.4 miles northwest of Alton, KS, Osborne County
End time: 11:48 CST
End location: 5.0 miles northwest of Alton KS, Osborne County

TORNADO 6

Rating: NA
Start time: 11:01 AM CST
Start location: 6 SE Nekoma, KS, Rush County

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s