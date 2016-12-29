National Weather Service says 6 tornadoes touched down on Christmas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service said Christmas will be memorable as several tornadoes developed in a squall line that moved rapidly across the state
Prior to 2016, there have been only eight December tornadoes in Kansas according to records that began in the 1950s. A preliminary six weak tornadoes occurred on Christmas this year.
December tornadoes are rare due to the fact that they typically need warm, humid air to develop.
Following are storm survey reports of the event:
TORNADO 1
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 70 mph
Start time: 9:44 AM CST
Start location: 6 miles ESE of Ensign, KS, Ford County
End time: 9:51 AM CST
End location: 5 SW of Dodge City, KS, Ford County
TORNADO 2
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 80 mph
Start time: 10:28 AM CST
Start location: 6 ESE Bucklin, KS. Kiowa County
End time: 10:35 AM CST
End location: 6 E Bucklin, KS, Kiowa County
TORNADO 3
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 75 mph
Start time: 10:51 AM CST
Start location: 7 SSW Greensburg, KS, Kiowa County
End time: 10:59 AM CST
End location: 1 SE Greensburg, KS, Kiowa County
TORNADO 4
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 80 mph
Start time: 0855 AM CST
Start location: 3 Miles South of Kismet, KS, Seward County
End time: 0856 AM CST
End location: 2.5 Miles South of Kismet
TORNADO 5 (NWS Hastings CWA)
Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak wind: 85 mph
Start time: 11:45 AM CST
Start location: 4.4 miles northwest of Alton, KS, Osborne County
End time: 11:48 CST
End location: 5.0 miles northwest of Alton KS, Osborne County
TORNADO 6
Rating: NA
Start time: 11:01 AM CST
Start location: 6 SE Nekoma, KS, Rush County