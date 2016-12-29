National Weather Service says 6 tornadoes touched down on Christmas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service said Christmas will be memorable as several tornadoes developed in a squall line that moved rapidly across the state

Prior to 2016, there have been only eight December tornadoes in Kansas according to records that began in the 1950s. A preliminary six weak tornadoes occurred on Christmas this year.

December tornadoes are rare due to the fact that they typically need warm, humid air to develop.

Following are storm survey reports of the event:

TORNADO 1

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 70 mph

Start time: 9:44 AM CST

Start location: 6 miles ESE of Ensign, KS, Ford County

End time: 9:51 AM CST

End location: 5 SW of Dodge City, KS, Ford County

TORNADO 2

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Start time: 10:28 AM CST

Start location: 6 ESE Bucklin, KS. Kiowa County

End time: 10:35 AM CST

End location: 6 E Bucklin, KS, Kiowa County

TORNADO 3

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Start time: 10:51 AM CST

Start location: 7 SSW Greensburg, KS, Kiowa County

End time: 10:59 AM CST

End location: 1 SE Greensburg, KS, Kiowa County

TORNADO 4

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 80 mph

Start time: 0855 AM CST

Start location: 3 Miles South of Kismet, KS, Seward County

End time: 0856 AM CST

End location: 2.5 Miles South of Kismet

TORNADO 5 (NWS Hastings CWA)

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 85 mph

Start time: 11:45 AM CST

Start location: 4.4 miles northwest of Alton, KS, Osborne County

End time: 11:48 CST

End location: 5.0 miles northwest of Alton KS, Osborne County

TORNADO 6

Rating: NA

Start time: 11:01 AM CST

Start location: 6 SE Nekoma, KS, Rush County