Man critically hurt in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA (KSNW) – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in northeast Wichita.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Woodgate Apartments in the 5400 block of East 21st.

According to Wichita Police Lt. Brian Sigman, the apartment resident told police the man tried to rob him. The resident then shot the man multiple times in the upper body.

The man was taken to a Wichita hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are still interviewing several witnesses in the case.