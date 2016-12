LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old man has been charged with a shooting that left one dead and another injured.

It happened Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Krause Court.

John Ramon was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and cruelty to animals.

The surviving victim is stable. Police are not releasing the names of the 24 and 29-year-old victims, citing a request from the families.

Ramon’s next court appearance is Feb. 9 and his bond is set at $1 million.