Wichita Thunder Fall To Allen 5-0

Wichita Thunder Published:
wichita-thunder

Wichita, KS (Dec. 28th) – Riley Gill stopped 42 shots and Tanner Eberle recorded three points as Allen skated past Wichita on Wednesday night by the final of 5-0 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Allen got on the board first as Eberle took a pass from Dyson Stevenson and buried it to the glove side of Drew Owsley at 2:31. At 18:03, Logan Nelson skated through two defenders, but had his stick slashed out of his hands and was awarded a penalty shot. He came up the left seam, but was denied by Gill and the Americans took a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

The Americans scored three times in the second. David Makowski made it 2-0 at 8:11 as he got around a defenseman near the top of the circle and scored his second of the season. Bryan Moore added his seventh at 9:55 during a four-on-four situation and made it 3-0. Zach Hall increased the lead to 4-0 at 15:28 as his wrist shot clipped the shaft of a defenseman’s stick and got over the glove of Owsley.

Eberle added his second of the night at 8:46 of the third as he got to a rebound and made it 5-0. Ryan Tesink had a late breakaway, but couldn’t get a backhand past Gill and the Americans walked away with a 5-0 victory.

Owsley took the loss, stopping 24 of 29 shots. Gill earned his fifth shutout of the season and second against the Thunder with 42 saves.

Wichita went 0-for-7 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder concludes their four-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, December 30th against the Allen Americans.

