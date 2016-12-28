Wichita State Beats Indiana State 80-72

Associated Press Published:
wsu-basketball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – Darral Willis Jr had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Markis McDuffie scored a career-best 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Wichita State beat Indiana State 80-72 on Wednesday night in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Landry Shamet scored 14 for Wichita State (11-3), which has won six of its last seven games and three straight MVC titles.

Zach Brown had a dunk and then hit two free throws to spark a 10-1 run that gave the Shockers a 58-47 lead, the biggest by either team, with 12:30 left. Jordan Barnes hit three 3-pointers – including a 4-point play – scored all of his 10 points in the next nine minutes and Indiana State pulled within two on hit final 3 with 3:42 to go. Willis made a layup and McDuffie hit a 3-pointer to make it 76-69 with 1:25 remaining and the Sycamores missed the final five shots.

Brenton Scott had 14 points, on 3-of-14 shooting, for Indiana State (6-7). Everett Clemons had a career-high 11 assists.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s