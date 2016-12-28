Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 others in Kansas City

AP_logo By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that the shooting happened late Tuesday on the city’s east side.

Police say a wounded man in his 20s who was found lying in a street died shortly after police arrived. A second shooting victim was found a block away and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The third victim suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Detectives say a stray bullet went through her car and struck her as she was driving through the area.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s