Man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Liberal

Shooting

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block Krause Ct.

According to police, officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old man was transported to Southwest Medical Center by EMS in serious condition. He was later flown to Wichita for additional treatment.

Police said a citizen provided a tip that a 19-year-old man was involved in the incident. He was located and taken into custody. At this time, names are not being released.

The investigation is ongoing. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

