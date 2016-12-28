K-State ushers in Texas Bowl with prep rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KSNW) – Closing in on kickoff of the 2016 Texas Bowl, Kansas State fans showed their spirit in Houston, TX at a pep rally on Tuesday.

This is the third straight bowl game for the Wildcats as they hope to knock off the Texas A&M Aggies. Zaldy Doyungan from KSN’s sister station in Topeka took a look at how fans geared up for Wednesday’s big game:

When K-State makes a bowl game they say to paint whatever city it’s in the color purple. In this case it’s Houston, but before this stadium gets painted purple, the color will spread at another venue.

(wooo let’s go cats!)

What’s normally a stadium filled with orange,

(cheering)

Well it was painted purple today.

(cheering)

The bbva compass stadium in Houston was the sight for thousands of K-State fans to gather all for one cause.

“I’m here to watch the game, watch the Cats win. Of course.”

“I’ve always made sure to come down a day early because the pep rally is just everyone packed into a stadium. You paint the city purple and it’s my favorite part about the bowl game experience, is definitely the pep rally.”

And the turn out is what you can expect from a K-State family.

“It’s purple everywhere. I’m sure there are people driving by like what are all the purple people? It’s awesome.”

So expect the energy here…

(cheering)

To be the same, if not more at kickoff…

(So what are you looking forward to most about this? K-State victory)

“Now with College Station just a football’s throw away from Houston you can expect the Aggie faithful to have a strong showing as well. The only question is which side will have a victory cheer at the end of the night? We will soon find out.

If you’d like to watch the Wildcats take on the Aggies, the game starts at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow and you can catch it on ESPN.