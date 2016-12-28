K-State ushers in Texas Bowl with pep rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KSNW) – Closing in on kickoff of the 2016 Texas Bowl, Kansas State fans showed their spirit in Houston at a pep rally on Tuesday.

This is the third straight bowl game for the Wildcats as they hope to knock off the Texas A&M Aggies.

“I’m here to watch the game, watch the Cats win. Of course.”

“I’ve always made sure to come down a day early because the pep rally is just everyone packed into a stadium. You paint the city purple and it’s my favorite part about the bowl game experience, is definitely the pep rally.”

And the turn out is what you can expect from a K-State family.

“It’s purple everywhere. I’m sure there are people driving by like what are all the purple people? It’s awesome.”

So expect the energy here to be the same, if not more at kickoff.

If you’d like to watch the Wildcats take on the Aggies, the game starts at 8:00 p.m. and you can catch it on ESPN.