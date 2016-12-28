Arrest made in fatal shooting Friday night in Wichita

Related Coverage One man dead after overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in a fatal shooting Friday night that left 23-year-old Charles Hawkins dead. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on South Rock Road near Douglas.

When officers arrived, they found Charles Hawksins with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he later died. On Wednesday, police released details on how the shooting happened.

“We believe that the 19-year-old male and Mr. Hawkins were involved in a drug transaction in which both individuals were armed. During that drug transaction, it is believed Mr. Hawkins pulled a gun and attempted to rob this male, who fired his weapon shooting and killing Mr. Hawkins,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

According to arrest records, 19-year-old Andrew Scott Bull was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail. Bond for Bull has not been set. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney late Thursday or Friday.