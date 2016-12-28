6-year-old boy dies in northeast Kansas house fire

WELLSVILLE, Kan. (AP and KSNW) – Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died in a northeast Kansas house fire.

Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office spokesman Kevin Doel says firefighters were called Tuesday night to the Wellsville fire. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. He has been identified as Brex Morris.

The child’s mother was able to escape with an infant child. The boy’s father was also onsite and traveled with him to the hospital. The boy’s stepfather is active duty military and was currently deployed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It started in the living room of the rental home.

Family friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

