Wichita police teaming up with Uber to combat drinking and driving

johnasebes By and Published:
Uber (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Uber (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is teaming up with Uber to combat drinking and driving this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 31, the department is partnering up with Uber to offer first-time users a ride.

“Once again, we realize that it is important to keep our citizens safe, and we want to be able to look at it from a different perspective and provide a different avenue to make sure everyone is safe,” said Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department.

All you have to do is download the Uber app from Uber.com and use promo code WPD16. The new user will receive a $20 discount to take Uber.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s