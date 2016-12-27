Wichita police teaming up with Uber to combat drinking and driving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is teaming up with Uber to combat drinking and driving this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 31, the department is partnering up with Uber to offer first-time users a ride.

“Once again, we realize that it is important to keep our citizens safe, and we want to be able to look at it from a different perspective and provide a different avenue to make sure everyone is safe,” said Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department.

All you have to do is download the Uber app from Uber.com and use promo code WPD16. The new user will receive a $20 discount to take Uber.