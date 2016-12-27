Wanted: James F. Bradley

James is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Burglary and Theft. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: James F. Bradley

AKA:

James Frank Bardley, Michael Kent Davis, Michol David, Michol Davis

Born: 1961

Ht/Wt: 5′ 7″ – 140 lbs.

Other:

Black male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo left and right arm, neck, back

